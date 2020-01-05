According to surveys, the most popular 2020 New Year’s resolutions are focused on health. And, the number one resolution is to lose weight.
To help get those pounds off, here are some practical, weight loss tips. Start by setting healthy, well-planned, realistic goals for success
Losing just 5% to 10% of your body weight is a manageable goal that can have a BIG impact while providing a major health boost: lowering blood pressure, symptoms of sleep apnea and risk for heart disease, stroke, diabetes and certain cancers, while boosting your mood.
Healthy weight loss is 1 to 2 pounds a week.
The most effective diet for weight loss is to focus on a healthy, balanced one that includes fruits and vegetables, low-fat dairy products, legumes, whole grains, lean protein such as chicken and fish, moderate amounts of healthy oils and drinking plenty of water. (Steer clear of fad or crash diets.)
Take time to plan and keep these tips in mind:
1. Keep moving throughout the day
“Rise up” against the sitting disease. Add activity to your day. Examples:
• Parking your car further away from doors
• Conducting walking phone calls
• Taking 5-10 minute lunchbreak walks
• Walking “more” when visiting a store or mall
• Turning TV time into a workout (biceps curls, pushups, jumping jacks, walk-in-place)
• Taking stairs instead of elevators.
It adds up! Set a goal to get at least 30 minutes of active movement or exercise throughout your day.
2. Hydrate with water
Drinking H2O before your meals can help you consume less calories because it provides a sense of fullness. Additionally, by opting for water to quench your thirst, instead of juice, soda or alcohol, you are consuming a 0-calorie beverage. Craving flavor? Add lemon or orange, cucumbers, blueberries or watermelon.
Even slight dehydration can cause a drop in energy levels making it less likely you will stay active during the day. It is also one of the most common causes of sugar cravings as dehydration makes it more difficult to metabolize glycogen (stored sugar) for energy. Your body craves sugar to provide a quick source of energy when all you need is to hydrate.
3. What you eat determines how satiated you feel
Foods affect fullness differently. Choose filling foods to help ward off hunger and consume less calories. Generally, these foods are high in protein, fiber and volume: eggs, oatmeal, fish, soups, lean meats, vegetables, fruit, Greek yogurt, legumes, nuts, seeds and popcorn.
4. Be mindful when you’re eating
Chew slowly and enjoy the textures and flavor; eat at a table, dine with friends or family; and turn-off electronics. It takes 20 minutes for your stomach to signal to your brain you are full. If you’re distracted while eating, you may not get the message.
5. Get your Zs
Not getting enough sleep results in an average of 385 extra calories the following day. Just nine nights of inadequate sleep would equate to gaining a pound of fat. Scientists credit the fact that when sleep deprived, there’s greater activation of areas in the brain associated with reward as well as an increase in ghrelin — the “hunger” hormone.
6. Watch liquid calories
Depending on the brand, a can of soda, glass of wine or juice contains around 140 calories, and a 12-16-ounce energy drink 110-280 calories. These calories are mostly sugar, and add up quickly.
7. When out, order smart
Split your appetizer, main course or dessert. Most servings are supersized, and people tend to eat the food that is placed in front of them. Ask your server to pack away half of your meal before serving it at the table (you can have a meal the following day).
8. Lighten the foods you already love
Are French fries your thing? Try baking or air-frying potatoes or sweet potatoes. Swap buns, tortilla wraps and bread for Portobello mushroom buns or lettuce wraps; sour cream for Greek yogurt; spaghetti for spaghetti squash; butter for squashed and melted bananas when baking; Ranch or other creamy dips for hummus; and potatoes for mashed cauliflower.
9. Eat a protein-packed breakfast every morning
It provides energy and lessens the chances of binge eating later.
Experts stress to take your larger 2020 goal and break it down into smaller parts — week-by-week 1 with specifics like, losing 3-4 pounds in January and do it by cutting sodas and walking 2 miles for four days this week.
Cheers to your commitment to your 2020 wellness journey!
