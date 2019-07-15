WEST WILDWOOD — The borough has lost an attempt to force an insurer to pay a more than $1 million jury award to its Police Chief Jacquelyn Ferentz.
In a decision Monday, two Appellate Court judges affirmed a Superior Court decision, which found the Municipal Excess Liability Joint Insurance Fund did not have to pay the award to Ferentz because the borough did not cooperate in defending her lawsuit against it.
Superior Court Judge James Pickering's April 25, 2018, decision found "the Borough deliberately breached the cooperation clause contained in its insurance policy. We affirm," wrote wrote Appellate Court Judges Joseph Yannotti and Michael Haas.
"We have considered the Borough's contentions in light of the record and applicable legal principles and conclude they are without sufficient merit to warrant further discussion in a written opinion," the two wrote.
The JIF had argued that the borough had not cooperated with its defense of the lawsuit against the borough by Ferentz, who lives with West Wildwood Mayor Christopher Fox.
Fox has been fined $24,900 in ethics violations for his behavior in that case and for other behavior while in office by the state Department of Community Affairs' Local Finance Board.
Fox has appealed those fines.
West Wildwood Solicitor Marcus Karavan did not respond to a request for comment, and Fox has refused to speak to the Press of Atlantic City at all for several weeks.
Ferentz had alleged mistreatment by former Mayor Herbert Frederick when she was a police lieutenant. Frederick was mayor when the board of commissioners voted to fire her in 2011.
But the JIF said the borough prevented it from adequately defending the borough in the case, when it rehired her in 2012 and dismissed all disciplinary charges against her -- after Fox and his supporters were again voted into office.
Previous Mayor Herbert Frederick fired Ferentz after an internal affairs investigation charged her with making false statements about training of an officer, unauthorized use of the title Chief of Police, and unauthorized absences from work, according to the Appeals Court decision.
An independent hearing officer listened to 91 hours of testimony over 14 months and rendered a 63-page decision sustaining most of the charges and recommended her termination, according to the Appellate judges' summary of the case.
The jury award ballooned to $1.7 million after a long-term payment schedule was arranged with the tiny borough that has a budget of about $2.9 million a year.
The borough is struggling to pay Ferentz $5,000 a month for 200 months, and her lawyer about $18,000 a month for 42 months.
To accommodate the payments, it furloughed workers last year and has frozen salaries this year and next. It also has increased taxes, which have been somewhat offset by a decrease in school taxes, but taxpayers would have received a tax cut if not for the judgment.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.