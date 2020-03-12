WEST WILDWOOD — The borough has agreed to pay former Class II police officer Jerermy Mahwhinney $215,000 to settle his lawsuit against the borough, mayor and police chief.
Mawhinney, of Egg Harbor City, alleged in his suit that he was fired from his job for writing tickets to political allies of Mayor Christopher Fox. He also alleged he was directed to target residents who may not vote for the mayor in future elections.
Mayor Christopher Fox did not participate in the executive session, because he had been named in the suit. But he and Police Chief Jackie Ferentz were dropped from it as a result of mediation, said Joint Insurance Fund attorney Jim Birchmeier of the Birchmeier and Powell firm in Tuckahoe.
The borough's deductible is $20,000 in the case, and there will also be an undetermined amount in copays, Birchmeier said.
Mawhinney could not immediately be reached for comment.
Mawhinney was hired by the West Wildwood Police Department in June 2016 and fired in October 2017. He said he was told several times by his sergeant, James Dodd, and Chief Jackie Ferentz not to write tickets to Fox’s allies, regardless of whether they were breaking the law, according to the lawsuit.
The settlement, which still needs to be signed and finalized, was announced Wednesday night after borough commission met in executive session after the regular meeting.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
