WEST WILDWOOD — The borough commission on Wednesday will hold its first meeting since Mayor Christopher Fox's $24,900 in state fines for ethics violations became public, and he lost his job as business administrator in Wildwood.
The meeting will be 3 p.m. June 5 at borough hall, and a large crowd is expected to attend. Follow coverage on Twitter @MichelleBPost.
On the agenda are ordinances to sell public property to an adjoining landowner, to establish a cap bank, laying out rules for the use of the variable message sign board, and to control littering.
The budget will also be introduced.
The fines were levied by the state Local Finance Board, which said it was the largest total of fines ever levied against an elected official in state history.
The alleged violations are related to actions he took as mayor that benefited police Chief Jacqueline Ferentz, with whom he lives. They were also related to actions he took regarding his daughter Nicole Fox, when she was appointed a volunteer Deputy Office of Emergency Management Coordinator in 2016 at his direction.
Nicole Fox was hired as a police officer in West Wildwood at the May meeting, to the dismay of many residents in attendance.
Fox has not responded to requests for comment.
Czwalina has said the CTWW group is not happy with the way a lawsuit brought by Ferentz against the borough was handled by Fox and the other commissioners. A jury awarded Ferentz $1.7 million, but the Joint Insurance Fund would not pay it because in its opinion the borough did not adequately defend itself, so taxpayer are stuck paying the bill directly.
The tiny borough has a budget of about $2.9 million a year. It has agreed to pay Ferentz $5,000 a month for 200 months, and her lawyer about $18,000 a month for 42 months. But Ferentz can call for the entire amount to be paid at any time, officials have said.
To accommodate the payments, it furloughed workers last year and has frozen salaries this year and next. It also has increased taxes, which have been somewhat offset by a decrease in school taxes, but taxpayers would have received a tax cut if not for the judgment.
The board said Fox violated state ethics laws when he voted in favor of designating himself director of public safety, with oversight of the Police Department, 10 days before the borough reinstated Ferentz as a police officer and about a month before she was named chief.
Fox also allegedly violated the law when he gave Ferentz back pay and pension credit for a time in which she did not serve in the Police Department; and voted in favor of a 33 percent increase in Ferentz’s salary from $67,000 to $101,000, from 2015 to 2017.
Fox, a retired police officer, lost his job in Wildwood May 22 when commissioners there voted 2-1 to terminate him, citing bad publicity from Fox's troubles affecting their town.
