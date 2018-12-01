Let’s kick-start Saturday by noticing the chief ingredient to the first half of the day: clouds. Subsequent to the mainly cloudy skies comes rainfall for the late afternoon, evening, and overnight hours.
Steady and occasionally heavy rain Saturday night means a risk for roadway and river flooding. Coastal areas remain another concern for heightened water levels. Keep abreast of flooding for Saturday and Sunday. If waters rise, do not risk traversing through them and maintain safety of life and property.
Sunday morning hangs onto those showers. But after lunchtime, dry conditions prevail. Still, unable to get rid of the cloudiness. So, call it a dreary dry.
As for the weekend’s temperatures, the moister and evidently warmer air creates an overtly mild feel. Sunday is downright warm and could potentially break high temperature records. Expect a high of 65 degrees.
Monday delivers a break in the excitement. Sunshine makes an appearance intermittently and milder air graces the area for another day.
Tuesday brings a likelihood for showers lasting for the majority of the day. And, temperatures seriously sink by early-midweek.
Translation: any falling precipitation at night on Tuesday may bring a bit of snow. Now, this would be a minor, few flakes at best. More details in upcoming forecasts to hone in on the details of this system. Forecasts for Tuesday have variability making it a complicated scenario to visualize in terms of how much rain, and if snow will absolutely materialize.
Nighttime lows plummet to 26 for Tuesday.
The sun returns Wednesday, accompanied by a colder air stronghold that positions in for the remainder of the work week.
Stronger breezes unfold for Thursday with mostly sun and a clear, 27-degree night.
Of course, as next week nears, a better look at what is to come will be provided, so South Jersey can plan accordingly. Winter really is coming…
