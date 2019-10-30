Cape May Halloween Half Marathon

Cape May Halloween Half Marathon held Saturday Oct. 26, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

 Dale Gerhard

After a week of tracking, a storm system will trek through the region, bringing scares to the Halloween forecast, but a likely crucial treat for trick-or-treat time.

Rain showers will continue on this very mild Halloween morning. In fact, there’s an outside chance we get the record at Atlantic City International Airport for the warmest low temperatures, as long as we stay above 63 degrees all Thursday long.

An umbrella will be needed for the morning. Early Halloween parades at school could consider moving it to the afternoon.

Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., South Jersey will see some magic come our way. The showers should give way to dry weather. It’s about a 90% chance we’re dry along the shore to about 60% near I-95.

Now, that being said, it won’t be the nicest looking day. We’ll still be dealing with plenty of cloud cover. Furthermore, it will be windy. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph will be likely. However, it will be a warm wind.

Temperatures will rise as activity ramps up on the streets for trick or treating. Late afternoon highs will peak between the upper 60s at the shore and mid-70s on the mainland. That should be good enough for the fifth warmest Halloween on record at A.C. Airport.

It’ll remain balmy into the evening, after the candy is eaten. Our storm will not be over yet, though. A potent cold front will rumble through. Sustained winds of 20-30 mph will be likely for the overnight hours from the southwest.

Tot Mainland.JPG
ToT Shore.JPG

Then, the rain will come. A line of rain will fall for about 2-3 hours between 1 and 6 a.m. The rain may bring areas of roadway flooding, but it’ll be few and far between.

The bigger concern will be the potential for damaging winds and power outages. Winds are howling at 4,000 to 5,000 feet, but it needs a way to get dragged down to the surface. A thunderstorm will do that and there will be the potential for that. Gusts up to 60 mph will be possible in any storm.

Following the rain, will be sunshine, and plenty of it. Expect a dry and bright Friday as dry air pours into the region. Morning lows will sit in the mid-50s, but we’ll only rise to the upper 50s on a strong west-northwest wind.

Friday night will be right on target for our first day of November. Temperatures will fall through the 40s during the evening. Under a clear sky and light winds, lows will bottom out in the mid-30s on the mainland, with some 32-degree readings in the Pine Barrens. Expect widespread frost in the Pine Barrens. The shore will be in the low 40s.

The weekend will feature plenty of sunshine and seasonable weather. Afternoon highs will sit around 60 degrees as the winds calm. More Pine Barrens frost will be expected Saturday night.

Sunday night will we see widespread frost everywhere on the mainland. Expect a few patches of a hard freeze, too, ending the growing season.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments