After a week of tracking, a storm system will trek through the region, bringing scares to the Halloween forecast, but a likely crucial treat for trick-or-treat time.
Rain showers will continue on this very mild Halloween morning. In fact, there’s an outside chance we get the record at Atlantic City International Airport for the warmest low temperatures, as long as we stay above 63 degrees all Thursday long.
An umbrella will be needed for the morning. Early Halloween parades at school could consider moving it to the afternoon.
Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., South Jersey will see some magic come our way. The showers should give way to dry weather. It’s about a 90% chance we’re dry along the shore to about 60% near I-95.
Now, that being said, it won’t be the nicest looking day. We’ll still be dealing with plenty of cloud cover. Furthermore, it will be windy. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph will be likely. However, it will be a warm wind.
Temperatures will rise as activity ramps up on the streets for trick or treating. Late afternoon highs will peak between the upper 60s at the shore and mid-70s on the mainland. That should be good enough for the fifth warmest Halloween on record at A.C. Airport.
It’ll remain balmy into the evening, after the candy is eaten. Our storm will not be over yet, though. A potent cold front will rumble through. Sustained winds of 20-30 mph will be likely for the overnight hours from the southwest.
Then, the rain will come. A line of rain will fall for about 2-3 hours between 1 and 6 a.m. The rain may bring areas of roadway flooding, but it’ll be few and far between.
The bigger concern will be the potential for damaging winds and power outages. Winds are howling at 4,000 to 5,000 feet, but it needs a way to get dragged down to the surface. A thunderstorm will do that and there will be the potential for that. Gusts up to 60 mph will be possible in any storm.
Following the rain, will be sunshine, and plenty of it. Expect a dry and bright Friday as dry air pours into the region. Morning lows will sit in the mid-50s, but we’ll only rise to the upper 50s on a strong west-northwest wind.
Friday night will be right on target for our first day of November. Temperatures will fall through the 40s during the evening. Under a clear sky and light winds, lows will bottom out in the mid-30s on the mainland, with some 32-degree readings in the Pine Barrens. Expect widespread frost in the Pine Barrens. The shore will be in the low 40s.
The weekend will feature plenty of sunshine and seasonable weather. Afternoon highs will sit around 60 degrees as the winds calm. More Pine Barrens frost will be expected Saturday night.
Sunday night will we see widespread frost everywhere on the mainland. Expect a few patches of a hard freeze, too, ending the growing season.
First, here's the forecast for trick or treating on Halloween
Atlantic County
Absecon
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Atlantic City
Trunk or Treat is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Surf Stadium parking lot, Uptown School Main parking lot at Vermont and Rhode Island avenues and MLK School, Indiana Avenue Side.
The group is calling for volunteers to participate since the three sites had over 3,000 youth participate last year. Anyone interested in volunteering can call Second Baptist Church at 609-348-3580 or 609-350-7450.
Brigantine
A trunk or treat is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 in the 42nd street Community Center parking lot. The city's trick-or-treating is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
Buena Borough
A trunk or treat is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at Buena EMS, 525 S.W. Boulevard, Minotola.
Buena Vista Township
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Friday. Trick-or-treating in Collings Lakes is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Egg Harbor City
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Egg Harbor Township
Trick-or-treating begins at 6 p.m. Oct. 31.
Galloway Township
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Hamilton Township
Trick-or-treating in the township is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. The Hamilton Mall is hosting a trick or treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. that same day.
Hammonton
Regular trick or treat hours have been changed to WEDNESDAY, Oct. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will not be trick or treating on Thursday, Oct. 31 due to possible inclement weather.
Linwood
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Margate
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Mullica Township
The township is hosting a trunk or treat event at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the recreation fields, 1513 Elwood Road. Prizes will be awarded for the top decorated trunks and the township is including a teal pumpkin option this year, which can be placed in front of trunks that hold treats for children with food allergies.
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Northfield
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Pleasantville
A trunk or treat is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for residents only, ages 1 to 11, in the City Hall parking lot.
Somers Point
The city’s truck or treat event is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 18 and hosted by the police department at 1 W. New Jersey Avenue.
Ventnor
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Cape May County
Avalon
A trunk or treat event is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at the 30th Street Parking Lot. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Cape May
The annual trick or treat on the Washington Street mall runs from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 20, The city’s Halloween parade, scheduled for 3 p.m., has been canceled due to weather.
Dennis Township
Trick-or-treating in the township is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Lower Township
The township’s Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting a Halloween costume parade at 11 a.m. Oct. 19 at Cold Spring Village. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Middle Township
Trick-or-treating in the township is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
North Wildwood
A trunk or treat block party is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 26 along Olde NJ Avenue between Second and Walnut avenues. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Ocean City
A trunk or treat is scheduled along with other events during the Island Fall Fest from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at Ocean City Tabernacle, 550 Wesley Avenue. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 1.
Sea Isle
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Stone Harbor
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Upper Township
Trick-or-treating in the township is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
West Cape May
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Wildwood
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m.
Wildwood Crest
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Woodbine
The borough’s trick-or-treating hours run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 1, according to a release from officials. The borough’s recreation commission is also sponsoring a Trunk or Treat event the same evening, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., along with bike path between Washington and Adams avenues that will include a car decorating contest.
Cumberland County
Bridgeton
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Commercial Township
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Deerfield
A trunk or treat event hosted by the school's parent teacher organization is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Deerfield Township School Grounds. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Maurice River
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Millville
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Upper Deerfield
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.
Vineland
Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 26.
