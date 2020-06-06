053120_nws_capemay

On May 30th, beach goers were out on a beautiful sunny day in Cape May.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

Since Wednesday, we have had a derecho, two rounds of severe weather, coastal flooding and record-breaking heat.

It’s fair to say we need a weather break, and we will have it over the next couple of days, as beautiful blue skies, dry weather and warm temperatures will greet the area.

For my Cape May County friends, I understand you’ve been quite dry over the past couple of days. Perhaps it was the “Cape May bubble” shooing away the nasty weather that parts of Ocean, Cumberland and Atlantic County have seen. However, everyone can share in the lowering dew points Sunday, which will be dry and in the 50s.

With the dry air will come sunshine and blue skies. We’ll be mostly sunny for the day. Temperatures in the morning will be 60 to 65 degrees. The northerly winds will keep us comfortable during the afternoon. High temperatures on the mainland will be in the upper 70s to around 80. The shore will get up to the mid-70s midday, then fall to near 70 during the afternoon on a sea-breeze.

As the shores empty out Sunday evening, it will be our coolest night in quite a while. Temperatures will quickly fall into the 60s during the evening with a mainly clear sky. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s on the mainland, with upper 50s to near 60 at the shore. It’ll be a good night for leaving the windows open.

High pressure will be situated in Quebec on Monday. What a pleasant day it will be. We’ll continue with the northerly wind, which will have a bit more of an easterly component to it. We’ll be a degree or two warmer on the mainland Monday, as compared to Sunday. The shore will be a little cooler, staying just shy of 75 for highs. Either way, it’ll be excellent for outside time. Just put on the sunscreen.

Monday evening will be in the 70s and 60s. Lows for Tuesday morning will be in the mid-50s in the inland, with low 60s at the shore.

Tuesday and Wednesday will then be about the same. High pressure will sit just to our east, keeping the plentiful sunshine in play. Temperatures will warm a bit during this stretch. Our inland towns will be 80 to 85 degrees for afternoon highs. The shore will be in the 70s (a powerful seabreeze Wednesday should keep it in the low 70s for highs). Not a drop of rain will be in sight. Enjoy the beach, boardwalk, patio or just the wonderful nature spots we have in South Jersey.

What will then be remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal look to pass more Friday into Saturday night. No washouts are expected.

Lastly, I will be out of the home office for a couple of days. So, enjoy this comfortable stretch of weather. You can still check our print edition for the daily forecast, or go to pressofac.com/weather for tide gauges, radar and more.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments