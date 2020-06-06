Since Wednesday, we have had a derecho, two rounds of severe weather, coastal flooding and record-breaking heat.
It’s fair to say we need a weather break, and we will have it over the next couple of days, as beautiful blue skies, dry weather and warm temperatures will greet the area.
For my Cape May County friends, I understand you’ve been quite dry over the past couple of days. Perhaps it was the “Cape May bubble” shooing away the nasty weather that parts of Ocean, Cumberland and Atlantic County have seen. However, everyone can share in the lowering dew points Sunday, which will be dry and in the 50s.
With the dry air will come sunshine and blue skies. We’ll be mostly sunny for the day. Temperatures in the morning will be 60 to 65 degrees. The northerly winds will keep us comfortable during the afternoon. High temperatures on the mainland will be in the upper 70s to around 80. The shore will get up to the mid-70s midday, then fall to near 70 during the afternoon on a sea-breeze.
As the shores empty out Sunday evening, it will be our coolest night in quite a while. Temperatures will quickly fall into the 60s during the evening with a mainly clear sky. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s on the mainland, with upper 50s to near 60 at the shore. It’ll be a good night for leaving the windows open.
Some residents of South Jersey were reintroduced to the word derecho Wednesday. While the da…
High pressure will be situated in Quebec on Monday. What a pleasant day it will be. We’ll continue with the northerly wind, which will have a bit more of an easterly component to it. We’ll be a degree or two warmer on the mainland Monday, as compared to Sunday. The shore will be a little cooler, staying just shy of 75 for highs. Either way, it’ll be excellent for outside time. Just put on the sunscreen.
Monday evening will be in the 70s and 60s. Lows for Tuesday morning will be in the mid-50s in the inland, with low 60s at the shore.
SOMERS POINT — With most people spending more time at home due to the new coronavirus pandem…
Tuesday and Wednesday will then be about the same. High pressure will sit just to our east, keeping the plentiful sunshine in play. Temperatures will warm a bit during this stretch. Our inland towns will be 80 to 85 degrees for afternoon highs. The shore will be in the 70s (a powerful seabreeze Wednesday should keep it in the low 70s for highs). Not a drop of rain will be in sight. Enjoy the beach, boardwalk, patio or just the wonderful nature spots we have in South Jersey.
What will then be remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal look to pass more Friday into Saturday night. No washouts are expected.
Lastly, I will be out of the home office for a couple of days. So, enjoy this comfortable stretch of weather. You can still check our print edition for the daily forecast, or go to pressofac.com/weather for tide gauges, radar and more.
Colorado State University increases hurricane numbers in June update
A slightly more active hurricane season is now expected for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, coming off the heels of two named tropical systems in May.
On June 4, Colorado State University provided their annual update to the initial hurricane forecast, which was first done in April.
We have slightly increased our forecast for the 2020 Atlantic basin hurricane season and believe that the season will have well above-average activity," the CSU report read, which is led by Philip J. Klotzbach, Michael M. Bell, and Jhordanna Jones.
CSU has chosen six analogs for its June seasonal #hurricane forecast: 1995, 2003, 2008, 2011, 2013 and 2016. Five of those six seasons were active, while 2013 was much less active than anticipated. pic.twitter.com/fu7BCRsMtT— Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) June 4, 2020
Including the storms that have already been named at the time of the update, Arthur, Bertha and Cristobal, CSU forecasts 19 tropical storms or hurricanes to occur. Out of the 19, 9 are forecasted to be hurricanes, with 4 major, category three or higher (sustained winds over 111 mph), hurricanes.
The initial forecast called for 16 tropical storms or hurricanes, with 8 hurricanes and 5 major hurricanes. This is about the 1981-2010 average of 12.1, 6.4 and 2.7, respectively.
There still remains an above average risk of a major hurricane making landfall on the East Coast of the United States, including the Florida Peninsula. The 46% chance is virtually unchanged from the 45% in the initial, April, forecast. On average, there has been a 31% probability in the last century.
CSU attributes warmer than average waters in the subtropical Atlantic Ocean, slightly warmer than average waters in the tropical Atlantic as reasons for the active forecast. Furthermore, a possible transition from a netural El Nino Southern Oscillation to a La Nina late this summer would promote an an active season. In a La Nina, there's a lack of wind shear, or change of winds with height, which can rip storms apart.
Tropical cyclone names rotate every six years. Exceptionally notable hurricane names, such as Sandy, become retired by the World Meteorological Organization. However, no names were retired in 2014, meaning 2020 will have the same list as then.
Arthur - Used
It's the sixth year in a row that a named tropical system has developed in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin before the June 1 official start.
Bertha - Used
Tropical Storm Bertha is the second tropical storm or greater storm to have formed in the Atlantic Hurricane basin before the official start June 1. This is only the sixth time since records have been kept in the 1700s that two tropical storm or greater storms have formed before the start.
Even though the official start to the Atlantic Ocean hurricane season is June 1, May has not…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.