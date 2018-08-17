Whale capsizes boat in deal
A boat is overturned in the ocean, about one mile off the coast of Deal in Monmouth County, after a whale breached the surface, causing two fishermen to be tossed overboard Thursday, Aug. 16. There were no injuries.

Some would call it "a whale of a tale," others, "a big deal."

New Jersey State Police are conducting an accident investigation after a whale caused a 20-foot boat to capsize one mile off of the coast of Deal in Monmouth County Thursday.

According to officials, there were no injuries, so the official New Jersey State Police Facebook page had some fun with the news.

“Whale vs. Boat. Final Score: Whale 1- Boat 0. And suddenly the great beast was before them! He was ten stories high if he was a foot!” reads a post about the accident Thursday.

State Police said that the whale breached beneath the fishing boat, causing it to capsize and knocking two occupants overboard.

“Charges against the whale are pending its apprehension,” police joked.

