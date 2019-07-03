Often during the spring and summer, you'll hear a Meteorologist say isolated, scattered or even numerous to describe shower and storm coverage.
Isolated and scattered do not indicate washouts. They both mean storms are random on the map, or hit or miss.
However, isolated storms indicate a thunderstorm won’t have any others around it for a good distance, while scattered means there can be.
To put it another way: You drew the short end of the stick if you get rained on during an isolated storm day, where there’s plenty of other people in the same boat as you during a scattered event.
On the other hand, numerous coverage indicates a large number, perhaps more than half, will see storms at some point. It doesn’t necessarily mean a washout. However, it can be and most outdoor activities should be postponed unless not extremely sensitive to rain.
