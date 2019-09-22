For the second week in a row, mostly dry, bright and comfortable weather will encapsulate the area for the week ahead.
The fall equinox — when the sun’s rays are directly overhead the equator — will have happened after many of you read this, at 3:50 a.m. Even though that sun is not as high in the sky anymore, that does not mean the cool days and changing leaves will be here.
In fact, it will be anything but for Monday. A southwesterly flow will continue to pour warm air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. We’ll have plentiful sunshine for the morning, turning partly cloudy for the afternoon. After starting out in the upper 50s (Pine Barrens) to upper 60s (shore), high temperatures will range from the low to mid-80s throughout the day. It’ll be perfect to be by the water or dining outside.
A strong breeze will blow from the southwest, though, around 15 mph. That will be ahead of a cold front I’ve talked about for a few days now. My thoughts on this have not changed much. A risk for a show will begin between 8 and 10 p.m., from west to east. It’ll be a line or lines of showers that pass through. However, they likely will be broken up, as the dry air eats away at it. Between 1 and 3 a.m., the threat will exit. I’d still water your plants Monday evening. Low temperatures will come Tuesday morning and will be in the 60s, staying summery.
Now, northwesterly winds will blow in for Tuesday and Wednesday. The result will be cooler air, but not fall-like. In fact, they’ll be quite pleasant for outdoor work or after school activities. Our highs will be loaded with sunshine and reach the 75- to 80-degree range for the afternoons. It’ll be wonderful to have the windows open at night.
Surface high pressure will pass to the south of us and go offshore Thursday. Southwesterly winds will come back in. It’ll be perfect for all outdoor activities and to leave the windows opened for much of the day. You can start your mornings in shorts or just a light layer that can be shed for the afternoon. All of this will come with plenty of sunshine.
The weekend already looks to be very much like this past one. I’d say take in the shore.
Finally, everywhere south of generally the White Horse Pike has been classified as “abnormally dry” by the United States Drought Monitor. After the wettest September on record in 2018, this year it has been anything but. Atlantic City International Airport is having one of its 10 driest Septembers in recorded history, which goes to 1943.
Being Abnormally Dry does not mean we are in a drought, but conditions may develop if we continue to see a lack of rainfall, which, by looking at the next seven days, is very likely. However, we are OK for now, and we should enjoy some extremely comfortable late September weather here.
