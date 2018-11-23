Christmas Rain
JOE MARTUCCI Press Meteorologist

With rain in the forecast for Saturday, Christmas activities around the region are being postponed.

Email postponements or cancellations to newstips@pressofac.com. This list will be updated continuously.

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Hamilton Township

The annual tree lighting at War Memorial Park, Main Street and Route 50, has been rescheduled to 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the township Police Department.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Vineland

The Main Street Christmas parade, "A Disney Christmas on The Ave," has been postponed to 5 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release. The parade runs downtown from Landis Avenue toward Myrtle Street.

PHOTOS from Black Friday in South Jersey

Hundreds of South Jersey shoppers hit the mall and other big box retailers on Thanksgiving night and early Friday morning, scoring deals on electronics, appliances and more. 

1 of 26

Contact: 609-272-7241

Mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments