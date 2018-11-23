With rain in the forecast for Saturday, Christmas activities around the region are being postponed.
Email postponements or cancellations to newstips@pressofac.com. This list will be updated continuously.
ATLANTIC COUNTY
Hamilton Township
The annual tree lighting at War Memorial Park, Main Street and Route 50, has been rescheduled to 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the township Police Department.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Vineland
The Main Street Christmas parade, "A Disney Christmas on The Ave," has been postponed to 5 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release. The parade runs downtown from Landis Avenue toward Myrtle Street.
