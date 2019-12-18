weather

The spring and summer have thunderstorms. The winter has snow squalls.

Snow squalls happen on occasion in South Jersey during the snow season, though generally they are found in the northern half of the state. Similar to a thunderstorm, they are brief, but intense, usually lasting for under an hour. Thunder is not needed to have a snow squall, but thundersnow can also bring heavy snow. 

If one is in a snow squall, be prepared for whiteout conditions. Roadways will quickly cover with snow, even with temperatures above 32 degrees. The reduction in visibility brings a higher likelihood for car crashes and other accidents. 

Like thunderstorms, snow squalls usually occur when there is sunshine and cold air advecting in during the day. This creates for high lapse rates, or changes in temperatures with height. That brings the instability needed for a squall. 

A snow squall warning will be issued by the National Weather Service if the squall will bring significant delays or hazards.

