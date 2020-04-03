The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has impacted local residents in a variety of ways. Below are their words on how the situation has impacted them.
- “Every time I go to the (mail)box, there’s a card. Flowers came to the house. I have so much food (because) people are sending deliveries. (But) my friends are in their 60s, and they couldn’t come up to my house to visit, to give me a hug, because everyone’s afraid. I get it, but it’s nice to have a hug,” said Jeanine Porr’s, of having a funeral for her son amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
- “In the beginning, I thought, ‘OK, no big deal. We’re going to be back in two weeks. It’s going to be like a little vacation,’ and as the time goes on, I was realizing I really have to try to teach them from my house now because we’re not going back any time soon,” said Crystal Hutchinson, a first-grade teacher at Middle Township Elementary School #1 on continuing distance.
- “We believe every risk factor for gambling problems is increasing right now. It’s kind of a perfect storm. (Casino) closures and quarantine can increase risk factors, there’s a shift to online gambling — which may have some higher risk factors — and then the impact on state budgets (for gambling addiction resources and programs) may disproportionately impact available behavioral health services.” Keith Whyte, executive director of the National Council on Problem Gambling, on how the social distancing measures recommended by government health officials exacerbate conditions.
- “Hopefully, we’re learning from each other. Every teacher is doing it a different way, which is super stressful, like you’re reinventing the wheel, or just inventing the wheel at this point," said Cindy Stafford, a librarian from the Dawes Avenue School in Somers Point, on how teachers are adapting to remote learning in South Jersey.
- “These guys want to make a living, but they can’t make a living unless they’re selling scallops,” Larson said. “Everybody is in the same boat. If they have places to sell them, they’ll be glad to do it," said Kirk Larson, mayor of Barnegat Light and owner of commercial fishing company Lindsay L Inc.,on how commercial fishermen scale back production as market demand plummets.
- “If people could stop and think about how hard I’ve fought to make it to 30 years old. By you staying home, you are also saving my life,” said Lauren Mulholland, a 30-year-old ex-Wildwood Crest resident who like countless others with pre-existing conditions, is especially vulnerable to the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
- “Oh my God, I’ll tell you one thing. Do not take this lightly. I really felt like I was dying. If I was unhealthy or elderly, this could have killed me. This was 12 hours of a near-death experience,” said a 31-year-old Atlantic County man who contracted the virus and has since recovered.
