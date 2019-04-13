CAMDEN, NEW JERSEY
The primary law-enforcement agency was switched from a city-based force to the Camden County Police Department on May 1, 2013. The new police force was able to leverage more resources in regard to manpower, training and technical enhancements than its predecessor and enact a new culture of policing that was based on community engagement and service.
CANTON, OHIO
In 2012, the Police Department started a slow, intentional change in structure and philosophy, a shift from traditional policing to an intelligence-led model. Over the years, department additions included the ShotSpotter gunshot-audio detection system, the tip411 anonymous tip-texting service, a community priorities bureau, and it started a collaboration with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO
The Police Department practices intelligence-led policing where staff from every division meet bi-monthly to brief one another on matters such as trends in criminal activity. It also has a multifaceted Community Initiative to Reduce Violence program. This program includes a "call-in" session where potential serious criminal offenders are confronted.
BUFFALO, NEW YORK
From 2013 to 2018, the total number of violent crimes, property crimes and overall crimes has declined. The police department attributes its drop in crime to building and strengthening community relationships, which has led to increased participation by the community in fighting and solving crimes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.