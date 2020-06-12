St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Holy week
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

The Press of Atlantic City, Stories of Atlantic City, and Mosaic, a Community of Sacred Partners, are organizing an online community conversation with faith leaders about spirituality and hope during challenging times. The event will air later this summer.

If you have questions or topics you’d like to see discussed, email them vjackson@pressofac.com using the subject heading “Faith Forum.”

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

