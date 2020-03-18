This week, Gov. Phil Murphy ordered that all casinos, gyms, racetracks, movie theaters, indoor malls and schools close in an effort to stem the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state. He also mandated that restaurants and bars only serve take-out food and banned gatherings of more than 50 people.
In an effort of keep our readers informed of what is still open, we're compiling a list of local businesses still operating in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. There's a lot to cover, so let us know if you see that we're missing something by email questions or information to covid19@pressofac.com.
ATLANTIC COUNTY
Acme is open from 6 am. to 10 p.m., 11 p.m., midnight or 1 a.m. depending on location. The grocery store's parent company, Albertsons Companies, announced that they are reserving every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for those vulnerable shoppers who must leave home to obtain their groceries, unless otherwise locally mandated. In addition, hours are being continuously updated on each store's specific website.
Locations in the county include Brigantine, Mays Landing, Somers Point, and Ventnor.
Aldi, 6028 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, is open from open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Some stores across the country may have limited hours to accommodate restocking and cleaning, according to their website.
Bakeria 1010, 2110 New Road, Linwood, is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for no-contact take out or curbside pickup.
Dollar General is open from 8 am. to 9 or 10 p.m., depending on location. However, the company is closing an hour early each day for employees to clean and re-stock store shelves. Additionally, the corporate offices are encouraging that the first hour of operation each day be dedicated for seniors.
Locations in the county include Absecon, Egg Harbor City, Egg Harbor Township, Galloway, Mays Landing, Pleasantville, Somers Point and Ventnor.
Essl's Dugout, 7001 E. Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville, is open for take-out orders.
Gregory's Restaurant & Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point, is open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. for take-out orders.
Juliano's Pub & Grill, 2264 Ocean Heights Ave., Egg Harbor Township, is open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily for take-out orders.
La PizzaTega, 210 New Road, Linwood, is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for pick-up and delivery orders.
Sam's Club, 1025 E. Black Horse Pike, Pleasantville, is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m on Sundays.
ShopRite is open from 7 a.m. to midnight daily. The grocery store's corporate offices said in a statement that stores remain open for business, but some stores may be operating on modified schedules based on product deliveries and the need to restock shelves and allow for additional cleaning. However, they have suspended their refund, return and raincheck polices. Locations in the county include:
- 616 Whitehorse Pike, Absecon
- 3003 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township
- 401 South Pitney Road, Galloway
- Route 9 and Bethel Road, Somers Point
Tacocat, 2110 New Road, Linwood, is open for take-out and delivery orders.
Target, 380 Consumer Square, Mays Landing, is open from 8 a.m to 9 p.m. However, the company has designated the first hour of operation each Wednesday for vulnerable guests, including those with underlying health concerns.
U.S. Postal Service is open for regular business hours. However, there is a temporary suspension of the guarantee on Priority Mail Express International destined for China and Hong Kong, which has been effective since Feb. 10 due to widespread airline cancellations and restrictions into this area, according to their website. In addition, customers may see delays in mail and packages destined to China as well as from China, as well as to and from European countries subject to restricted passenger airline travel.
Walmart is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Locations in the county include:
- 6801 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township
- 55 S. White Horse Pike, Hammonton
- 4620 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
CAPE MAY COUNTY
Acme is open from 6 am. to 10 p.m., 11 p.m., midnight or 1 a.m. depending on location. The grocery store's parent company, Albertsons Companies, announced that they are reserving every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for those vulnerable shoppers who must leave home to obtain their groceries, unless otherwise locally mandated. In addition, hours are being continuously updated on each store's specific website.
Locations in the county include Cape May, Cape May Court House, Sea Isle City and Wildwood.
Aldi, 3201 Route 9 South, Rio Grande, is open from open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Some stores across the country may have limited hours to accommodate restocking and cleaning, according to their website.
Dollar General is open from 8 am. to 9 or 10 p.m., depending on location. However, the company is closing an hour early each day for employees to clean and re-stock store shelves. Additionally, the corporate offices are encouraging that the first hour of operation each day be dedicated for seniors.
Locations in the county include Cape May Court House, Marmora, Wildwood and Woodbine.
ShopRite is open from 7 a.m. to midnight daily. The grocery store's corporate offices said in a statement that stores remain open for business, but some stores may be operating on modified schedules based on product deliveries and the need to restock shelves and allow for additional cleaning. However, they have suspended their refund, return and raincheck polices. Locations in the county include:
- 4 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Marmora
- 1700 Route 47 South, Rio Grande
U.S. Postal Service is open for regular business hours. However, there is a temporary suspension of the guarantee on Priority Mail Express International destined for China and Hong Kong, which has been effective since Feb. 10 due to widespread airline cancellations and restrictions into this area, according to their website. In addition, customers may see delays in mail and packages destined to China as well as from China, as well as to and from European countries subject to restricted passenger airline travel.
Walmart is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Locations in the county include:
- 3159 Route 9 South, Rio Grande
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Acme is open from 6 am. to 10 p.m., 11 p.m., midnight or 1 a.m. depending on location. The grocery store's parent company, Albertsons Companies, announced that they are reserving every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for those vulnerable shoppers who must leave home to obtain their groceries, unless otherwise locally mandated. In addition, hours are being continuously updated on each store's specific website.
Locations in the county include Vineland.
Aldi is open from open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Some stores across the country may have limited hours to accommodate restocking and cleaning, according to their website. Locations in the county include:
- 18 Cornwell Drive, Bridgeton
- 3880 S. Delsea Drive, Vineland
Dollar General is open from 8 am. to 9 or 10 p.m., depending on location. However, the company is closing an hour early each day for employees to clean and re-stock store shelves. Additionally, the corporate offices are encouraging that the first hour of operation each day be dedicated for seniors.
Locations in the county include Bridgeton, Millville and Vineland.
ShopRite is open from 7 a.m. to midnight daily. The grocery store's corporate offices said in a statement that stores remain open for business, but some stores may be operating on modified schedules based on product deliveries and the need to restock shelves and allow for additional cleaning. However, they have suspended their refund, return and raincheck polices. Locations in the county include:
- 2102-2130 North Second St., Millville
- 1255 West Landis Ave., Vineland
- 3666 E. Landis Ave., Vineland
- 1000 N. Pearl St., Upper Deerfield
Target, 2100 N. Second St., Millville, is open from 8 a.m to 9 p.m. However, the company has designated the first hour of operation each Wednesday for vulnerable guests, including those with underlying health concerns.
U.S. Postal Service is open for regular business hours. However, there is a temporary suspension of the guarantee on Priority Mail Express International destined for China and Hong Kong, which has been effective since Feb. 10 due to widespread airline cancellations and restrictions into this area, according to their website. In addition, customers may see delays in mail and packages destined to China as well as from China, as well as to and from European countries subject to restricted passenger airline travel.
Walmart is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Locations in the county include:
- 2291 N. Second St., Millville
- 1070 W. Landis Ave., Vineland
