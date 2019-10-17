On Wednesday, a storm system will bring a short, but intense period of rain. On Wednesday night and Thursday, winds were strong enough to warrant a High Wind Warning by the National Weather Service. This is all due to a storm that underwent bombogenesis.
Despite the apocalyptic sounding name, bombogenesis or "bomb cyclone" is a word used in meteorological literature for decades.
Two low pressure systems will turn into one powerful storm system Wednesday. That will bring…
Some of the mid-Atlantic's most severe coastal storms come at the expense of this phenomenon. A low pressure system undergoes bombogenesis when there is a drastic drop in air pressure in a short period of time, at least 24 millibars within 24 hours. A millibar measures atmospheric pressure.
Storms that have went through the bombogensis process are caused by an intense temperature clash of air masses. An arctic low pressure system can merge with a tropical or subtropical low pressure system. Another common way is when a low pressure system moved from the Great Plains and into the mid-Atlantic. From there, it hits the warm Gulf Stream, with a rapidly strengthening storm to follow. This storm is known as a "Miller B" system.
The term bomb, bombogenesis or bomb cyclone have been around for decades. The American Meteorological Society noted that Fred Sanders, a retired MIT professor, used the wind in a 1980 article in the "Monthly Weather Review." Sanders also coined the pressure drop over time definition of it. It was even around earlier than that.
However, it entered popular culture during the winter of 2013-2014.
