The longest blood moon eclipse of this century occurs Friday afternoon, and for nearly half the world's stargazers, the moon will be in the Earth's shadow for more than six hours.
South Jersey will miss out on the total lunar eclipse and the blood moon but as a consolation prize will see what is known as a mini-moon.
It's natural for humans to make a connection with the moon, the second-brightest object in the sky, scientists say.
"Humans have been observing it since probably before we were Homo sapiens. In the past, it had a strong impact on what you could do. This was true as late as the 1800s. Even today, farmers will work in the moonlight if they need to. If a bright moon comes up, you can get a couple of more hours to the harvest," said Tad Pryor, a professor of astronomy at Rutgers University.
However, despite what people may observe, no scientific studies have ever correlated full moons with an outbreak of crime, strange occurrences or increased hospital visits.
"Human minds are always looking for connections or causes of events. If you had crime on a full-moon date, even if it was higher than average, human psychology will correlate the two together," Pryor said.
Moonrise will be at 8:16 p.m. Friday in Atlantic City in the southeastern sky.
Pryor said the length of the total lunar eclipse will be about one hour and 43 minutes. This will occur during the afternoon for the region, between 3:30 and 5:13 p.m. For comparison's sake, the last total lunar eclipse, on Jan. 31, lasted one hour and 16 minutes, according to timeanddate.com.
"A total lunar eclipse occurs when the full moon moves into the shadow of the earth and the moon itself becomes shadowed. Therefore, the moon becomes dark. If you were on the moon, you'd see a ring of light around the earth," Pryor said.
The path of the moon's orbit is the reason for the lengthy total lunar eclipse. The moon follows an egg-shaped path around the earth. On Friday, the moon will be its farthest away from the Earth and thus appear smaller in the sky, hence the term "mini-moon."
"The moon moves the slowest when it is the farthest away from the Earth. Therefore, this lunar eclipse will take longer than average to move through the Earth's shadow," Pryor said.
The reason for this is called angular momentum. Objects move faster when they are closer to the center of an object. Take spinning in an office chair: You move faster with your arms tucked tight around you, rather than having them stretched out. The same applies here.
The full moon hangs high over the marshes of Jake's Landing in Dennis Township. It was the second full moon for the month of January coinciding with a total lunar eclipse, an occurrence that only happens in 150 years (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
During total lunar eclipses, the moon often has an orange-red tint. According to NASA, that is because "some sunlight still reaches the moon, but first it goes through Earth's atmosphere. The atmosphere filters out most of the sun’s blue light, so the moon looks red."
For those who can see the full moon, this will pair very nicely with the opposition of Mars. The neighboring planet will make its closest approach to Earth in 15 years, according to Press astronomy columnist Fred Schaaf. This will make it the brightest in decades, and it will be possible to see both reddish objects in the sky.
