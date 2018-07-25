With the cancellation of Demi Lovato’s performance for Thursday’s Atlantic City beach concert, attendees may know very little about the new headliners, Lauv and Cheat Codes.
While Lauv was already billed for Thursday's show, Cheat Codes was announced Wednesday afternoon.
Both headliners have a history with Lovato. Cheat Codes performed the song "No Promises" with the Grammy-nominated singer, and Lauv co-wrote the single.
Lauv is a singer, songwriter and producer who attended New York University and has over 1 billion streams on Spotify. His 2014 single, “The Other,” had 160 million streams alone, according to Spotify’s website.
His single “I Like Me Better” has over 500 million plays on Spotify and was nestled among the top 5 on the iTunes charts, according to the steaming site.
The single also peaked at No. 10 on Billboard's Mainstream Top 40 chart, after spending a record 35 weeks on the chart.
Lauv will tour with Ed Sheeran on select dates of his Divide tour, after previous touring with the singer in 2017.
The 23-year-old has co-written songs for artists like Charlie XCX and others, according to Spotify.
Cheat Codes is a Los Angeles electronic trio who debuted in 2015 with their single "Visions." The band averages over 18 million Spotify streams a month, according Spotify's website.
Their biggest hit is "No Promise," which they performed with Levato. The song peaked at 38 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts last October.
The rush to find an extra headliner comes the same day that Lovato's representative said the singer is awake and recovering with her family after she was reportedly hospitalized Tuesday for an overdose.
“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support,” Lovato’s representative said in a statement Tuesday evening. “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”
TMZ was the first to report that Lovato had been hospitalized for a drug overdose, based on its sources, and other outlets including People magazine also reported her hospitalization based on sources.
The statement did not provide any details on what led to the singer’s hospitalization.
In a tweet posted late Tuesday night, Live Nation said ticket holders can still attend the Lauv performance on Thursday and the ticket will also be good for Sunday's beach concert featuring The Chainsmokers. Refunds will also be available at point of purchase, if preferred.
