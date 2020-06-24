Ocean Casino Resort
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

Staff writer David Danzis will be touring Ocean Resort Casino later this morning in advance of its reopening. 

Atlantic City’s nine casinos could reopen July 2 at 25% capacity. The city’s casinos have been closed since March 16 to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Murphy is expected to release additional details in the next few days about the capacity restrictions and industry-wide protocols for the casinos. On Monday, the governor said face masks — a recommendation in most other states that have reopened casinos — will be mandatory in Atlantic City for both guests and employees.

Follow for updates. 

