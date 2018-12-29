The rain from Friday is over. Like last weekend, we will be treated to another dry one to end the year. However, we will ring out 2018 on Monday with the theme of the year: wet.
Saturday will see increasing sunshine as a new high pressure system moves in. Winds will be breezy during the morning, gusting to 30 mph from the west. However, as winds turn to the northwest for the afternoon, they will calm down. We do not get the brunt of the cold air yet, so highs will be about 10 degrees above average, in the mid 50s.
Heading out Saturday night will not be all that unpleasant for the last days of December. Expect a clear sky for much of the night. You’ll feel the winter as temperatures fall through the 40s. By Sunday morning, lows will range from the mid 20s on the mainland to around 32 on the shore.
A piece of energy and a little bit of moisture will work through from early Sunday morning until around midday. This will bring extra clouds, but that is all. With colder air filtering in, we welcome back the seasonable temps. Highs will be in the low 40s.
That takes us to New Year’s Eve, which will, yes, be wet. Much of the morning will be dry, but rain will develop midday and continue for the workday. Dinner plans will be soggy, too. However, a warm front will lift at some point during the night. When it does, we catch a few hours of at least mostly dry weather. This still looks to be around midnight. Still, you’ll want the rain gear to ring out 2018. Showers will then fall for parts of the morning on New Year’s Day, drying out, and brightening up, by midday.
Finally, this will be my last weather column of 2018. Alexa Trischler will be back to detail the new year’s rain.
Even for a meteorologist’s standard of “fun,” it has been quite the year for weather. Record rain fall, well above average snow and an all-time monthly temperature record made it a fresh challenge most days.
Of course, whether it was through our On The Road video series (last one will be Wednesday in Stone Harbor) or, by my count, the 23 community events, getting to know you has been a pleasure. So, I wish everyone a very happy new year! We’ll talk in 2019.
