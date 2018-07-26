Those of you heading to Atlantic City Thursday night for the beach concert will have a night under the stars, even if it was not with the one originally expected.
A cold front passed through South Jersey on Thursday morning. And, while it did not knock down the sticky feel in the air, nor the temperatures, it helped to push out the 'atmospheric river' of air that was responsible for closing Hersheypark and bringing days of unsettled weather to our region.
When gates open at 7 p.m., expect a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will be around 80 degrees on the beach. That will be a nice change of pace to the beating sun and high temperatures seen during the Sam Hunt concert on July 1. Winds will be light as well.
While Lauv and CheatCodes will be heating up the beach, temperatures will slide through the 70s during the performances, making it pleasant weather for the free concert. A mainly clear night will be expected after the sun sets.
If you keep the party going after the concert, you will be treated to one of the best nights in days on the boardwalk. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s on the beach, continuing the star-filled night.
The Press of Atlantic City has full coverage of the event. Photographers and reporters will be on the scene, capturing the action.
I'll be on Facebook Live at 2 p.m. with Ike Richman of Live Nation, in front of the stage. We will preview the event and have the forecast. If you have questions, bring them there!
