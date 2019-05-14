It’s the middle of the third inning, and it’s not looking good for Atlantic City High School. Absegami is leading nine to zip. A lone spectator in the visitor stands sighs into her cell phone.
“These guys can’t catch a cold out here,” she says.
Undeterred, No. 11, sophomore Jared Avril, hustles to his post in left field so he has time to warm up. He’s mindful of his body language, something his coaches reinforce to him often — stand proud, even when you’re getting whooped.
“Who’s going to throw to me?” he yells to his teammates. Then, more quietly: “It’s not over ‘till it’s over.”