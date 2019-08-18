It is important to know the difference between depending on another person — which can be a positive and desirable trait — and codependency, which is unhealthy and harmful to your well-being.
When two people rely on each other for love and support and both people find value in the relationship, it is called dependency. Whereas, codependency is characterized as dysfunctional-helping relationships, with one person helping support (“enable”) another’s under-achievement, irresponsibility, immaturity, addiction, procrastination, or poor mental or physical health.
It is a close relationship where much of the love and intimacy is experienced in the context of one person’s distress with the other person nurturing, rescuing or “enabling” the distress. The helper “or enabler” believes they are giving love through assistance. The distressed one feels loved primarily when they receive the enabler’s assistance.
A codependent relationship can occur between spouses, romantic partners, parents, siblings, children, friends, or co-workers. The enabler generally has good intentions — often stemming from low self-esteem, shame, or fears of being alone — and is trying to care for a person who has a challenge or problem.
Enablers often neglect important areas in their own life in order to please the distressed person. This can result in a lack of personal identity, interests, or values outside of the co-dependent relationship which is damaging to their other relationships, work, or everyday responsibilities.
Co-dependency is an emotional and behavioral condition that affects an enabler’s ability to have a healthy, mutually satisfying relationship. And sadly, co-dependency positively reinforces the bad behavior of the distressed one, thereby making the behavior more likely to happen again in the future. And enablers are positively reinforced by being needed. It is a vicious cycle, difficult to fix or break and consequently strengthens the unhealthy relationship or bond.
Roots of codependency
Babies are born completely dependent on their parents or others to tend to their every need — food, nurturing, and safety. That intense bond or attachment that develops is not just essential for physical survival but also emotional and mental development. It is foundational. It is natural and necessary for survival.
Some children, however, have a parent or parents that are unreliable, emotionally unavailable, unstable or incapable of properly fostering a healthy, nurturing bond. And, the child assumes the role of a caretaker, or enabler, putting the needs of their parents first or try to make them happy, often at the cost of being taught that their needs are less, or not, important. The parent often has an addiction problem (drugs, alcohol, work, food, gambling, sex), a mental health condition, lacks maturity or struggles with boundaries.
In some cases, a parent or adult abuses the child physically, emotionally or sexually. Or, a child cares for a family member who is chronically ill. The child grows developing a habit of helping others which is a positive and healthy characteristic, except when they begin to neglect their own needs.
Children carry all of these unresolved issues and relationship dynamics into adult relationships.
Experts have also identified several characteristics common to enablers:
• An unhealthy dependence on relationships — basing their self-worth on others needing them and they will do anything to hold onto a relationship so they don’t feel abandoned. This often reflects low self-esteem.
• An exaggerated sense of responsibility for the actions of others
• An inability to draw healthy boundaries. Boundaries are an imaginary line between you and others when it comes to your emotions, thoughts, and needs — not just with money or property. This results in a tendency to do more than your share, chronically. And, it is often the case when it comes to dealing with someone who has an addiction or in distress.
• An extreme need for approval and recognition or people pleasing
• A tendency to confuse love and pity, with the tendency to “love” people they can pity and rescue
• Poor communication of thoughts and feelings
The enabler wants to be helpful or supportive and feels stressed or guilty (resentment, loss of hope, even anger) over the afflicted person’s condition.
Regardless of the cause, the unhealthy relationship is dynamic and becomes stressful, in and of itself. It results in a lack of self-care — any activity you deliberately do to care for your mental, emotional, spiritual and physical health.
Touchstones of self-care include being physically active, balanced eating, effectively managing stress, quality sleep, fostering positivity (whether it’s thoughts, social connections or behaviors), maintaining healthy boundaries, leisure and me-time.
Changing codependent relationships
The first step in changing unhealthy relationships is understanding. Behavior that allows or enables it to continue needs to be recognized — so it can be stopped.
Enablers need to understand:
• The difference between a dependent, loving relationship and one that puts the needs of others first at the expense of health or well-being
• Codependency is a learned behavior that — with the right steps — can be unlearned
• His or her feelings and needs — to establish self-care protocols
• They are not responsible for someone else’s happiness, because being happy is a choice that the person must make. And they cannot “fix” the other person.
• The possible need to explore their early childhood issues and understand how this has led to or nurtured current dysfunctional behavior patterns. Mental health professionals are trained to help. Often it means getting in touch with deep-rooted feelings of hurt, loss, and anger so that you can reconstruct appropriate relationship dynamics. One example is putting up with abusive behaviors to keep the peace when growing-up with a physically or emotionally abusive parent.
• Boundaries and how to draw them — how to say “no.” And if the boundaries cannot be maintained — how to adjust or sever the relationship.
Goals for treatment are to help codependents learn to let go of the need to control others and focus on self-care and healthier attachment styles. And, when it comes to addiction, it is important to learn the course and cycle of addiction. Resources are available at libraries, drug and alcohol abuse treatment centers and mental health centers.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
