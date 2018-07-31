Academy Award-winner Al Pacino was in Ocean City on Monday and visited one of the shore town's favorite pizza shops, according to the shop's Facebook page.
The "Scarface" actor stopped by Manco & Manco Pizza, according to Manco & Manco's Facebook page.
According to the shop, the actor stopped by Manco & Manco about 2 p.m. and ate inside and then was spotted a few hours later about 5 p.m. outside the shop. At that time, the shop gave Pacino a pizza pie.
"Even Al Pacino knows where to pick up the best pizza in town! Special car side pick up for one of the best! Thanks for stopping in, Al," the Facebook post read.
