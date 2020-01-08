The rain and snow from Tuesday evening’s system is long gone. However, in its wake were very strong winds and a brief blast of bitter air that will arrive for Wednesday and Thursday.
Watch for patchy areas of black ice on the mainland Wednesday morning. Temperatures will start around 30 degrees there.
At the shore, perhaps shaded spots ice up, but that would be all with lows in the mid-30s.
We’ll be squeezed in between a high pressure ranging from the Deep South into Ontario and the departing low pressure. This will mean strong winds after 10 a.m. from the west, turning to the northwest.
Sustained winds will be 15-25 mph, with gusts 35-45 mph, highest along the shore. That’ll be enough for perhaps a downed tree branch or a spotty power outage at the shore.
It’ll be periods of clouds and sun through the day. High temperatures will only be seasonable, not cold, staying around 40. However, with the wind, it’ll feel like 27-32 degrees during the day.
There’s an outside risk for a snow shower, but it would be north of the White Horse Pike, closest to the snow squalls moving out of the Great Lakes.
Winds will stay elevated during the evening and then diminish overnight as the clouds move out. This clear and calmer combination will allow for lows to drop into the teens after dawn on the mainland. However, it’ll be mid-20s at the shore.
A Code Blue alert, is in effect for Wednesday into Thursday is parts of South Jersey.
Thursday will feature full sunshine, but also the coldest day of the extended forecast. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s, the first below-average day since Dec. 21.
With high pressure sliding offshore Thursday night, winds will turn southerly. So it won’t be another very cold night in South Jersey. Rather, expect lows in the upper 20s inland to the mid-30s in Margate and the shore, which are just about seasonable.
Then, high pressure will anchor itself offshore Friday, and into the weekend. To our west will be a moisture-laden, Gulf of Mexico-driven system.
Between them will be us, feeling the full effects of the warm, southerly flow.
Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-50s. That’s in the light jacket weather category. Friday night will be a mild one as well, with thickening clouds. As we go into Saturday, winds will pick up from the south. It’ll be gusty, around 30-40 mph, but rain shouldn’t move in.
I have highs in the upper 50s at the shore and the low 60s on the mainland. However, if the winds blow more from the west than south, we’ll lose the chilling influence of the Delaware Bay. As a result, we could be in the 60s most everywhere.
A strong cold front will pass sometime Sunday, likely in the a.m. A few hours of rain will be had, and I’m not ruling out a few thunderstorms with this. Conditions will then clear to start the week.
