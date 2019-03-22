The coastal flooding and soaking rain will be over Friday, but strong winds, perhaps even stronger than Thursday, and some rain will remain to end the week.
Early Friday morning, the low-pressure system will sit just east of Monmouth County, moving into New England.
The rain showers that have been falling for much of the night will end between 5 and 8 a.m. Friday morning. However, that does not mean you should not bring some rain gear with you if you’ll be out all day.
Spotty morning sunshine will give way to a cloudy afternoon. A strong piece of energy in the mid-levels of the atmosphere will swing through.
This will spark up a round of showers. The timing favors between 4 and 9 p.m. Any rain that falls would be brief, but on the heavier side. So most of your day will be OK for outdoor work or activities, unless you are impacted by wind.
The winds may wind up the biggest story of the day. Sustained winds of 16-24 mph out of the west-northwest will be likely.
Wind gusts of 35-45 mph will be around, too. That does not do much other than bring a windy day. However, there will be an isolated 50 mph gust somewhere around. Whoever sees that may have to deal with a downed tree branch or power line. Highs will be seasonable, in the low 50s.
The clouds will clear out Friday night. Bring something warm outside, as the wind will continue to stay elevated between 12-18 mph. By Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the mid 30s with plenty of sunshine.
Saturday will have the same temperatures and the same winds. Winds will stay from the northwest again between 16-24 mph (highest at the shore). Gusts will continue to stay in that 35-45 mph range. Gales will be out on the water, if you were thinking of boating.
However, the difference will be sunshine and plenty of blue sky.
Saturday night will be calmer as high pressure fills in. With the clear sky, temperatures will quickly drop through the 40s and into the 30s by midnight. It’ll be a bright, sunny morning, though — about seven degrees below average for late March. Expect mid 20s on the mainland, with near 32-degree weather at the shore.
A ridge of high pressure will then build in Sunday. That will pump some warmer air into the region, and it will be just enough to feel like spring.
Highs will reach near 60 degrees under plenty of sunshine, Hey, you might even get some sun as burn time will be around 35 minutes.
