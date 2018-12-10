Last Wednesday's pesky, inverted trough snow brought the first accumulations to the South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes entry period...
... For some.
Out of the six locations contestants could choose from, four - Atlantic City International Airport, Hammonton, Upper Deerfield Township and Woodbine, saw the powder accumulate on December 5.
That snow was wedged in between Lacey Township to the north and Wildwood Crest to the south, the other two entry points. What a interesting start to the season!
Here are the accumulated snow and sleet totals as of December 10.
Sharon M. is currently closest so far. She believed Atlantic City International Airport would see the most snow and sleet. However, unless South Jersey turns to South Florida for the rest of the winter, it will be short lived, as she guessed 4.7 inches of total accumulation.
Well before winter, when the beaches bustle with activity and the boats buzz around the bays…
The next rankings will be put out on Monday, December 17. The South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes is brand new for 2018-2019. Entrants who pick the correct location will make the first cut of determining the winner. Out of those who picked that location, the one with the closest total, higher or lower, will be the sweepstakes victor. Missed out this year? Don't worry! We'll be back in Fall 2019.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.