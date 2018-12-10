120618_nws_snow
Buy Now

Lillian Holley, of Atlantic City, clears snow from her car Wednesday.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

Last Wednesday's pesky, inverted trough snow brought the first accumulations to the South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes entry period...

... For some. 

Out of the six locations contestants could choose from, four - Atlantic City International Airport, Hammonton, Upper Deerfield Township and Woodbine, saw the powder accumulate on December 5. 

That snow was wedged in between Lacey Township to the north and Wildwood Crest to the south, the other two entry points. What a interesting start to the season!

Here are the accumulated snow and sleet totals as of December 10. 

+1 
Leaderboard

Atlantic City International Airport has the top spot in the inaugural South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes accumulation count on December 10. Snow and sleet falling after December 1 are counted. 

Sharon M. is currently closest so far. She believed Atlantic City International Airport would see the most snow and sleet. However, unless South Jersey turns to South Florida for the rest of the winter, it will be short lived, as she guessed 4.7 inches of total accumulation. 

The next rankings will be put out on Monday, December 17. The South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes is brand new for 2018-2019. Entrants who pick the correct location will make the first cut of determining the winner. Out of those who picked that location, the one with the closest total, higher or lower, will be the sweepstakes victor. Missed out this year? Don't worry! We'll be back in Fall 2019. 

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments