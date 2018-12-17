A weekend's worth of rain brought over 3 inches of liquid to parts of South Jersey, putting some places on pace for the wettest year on record.
Barnegat Light soaked in 3.24 inches of rain, the highest not only in South Jersey, but all of the Garden State, according to the United States Geological Survey gauge.
Rainfall totals across South Jersey generally totaled between 1 to 2 inches. Rain began Friday night and continued nearly at a steady pace on Saturday and Sunday. Rain hugged the weekend tight, not ending until many were about to go to bed for the workweek.
Rounding out the top five in rainfall totals are:
2.30 inches - North Beach Haven (Ocean County)
2.15 inches - Middle Township (Cape May County)
2.06 inches - Forsythe (Atlantic County)
2.01 inches - Woodbine (Cape May County) and Millville (Cumberland County)
Want to have your town heard when it comes to rain or snow totals? Here's one way you can help in New Jersey.
Atlantic City International Airport, the main climate reporting station in southeastern New Jersey, reported 1.94 inches of rain. 1.12 inches fell on Dec. 16, the twenty-third 1 inch or greater precipitation in 2018.
When you take those into account, as well as the many other wet and white days that the region has had, the airport has reported 64.58 inches, the most year-to-date. Taking into account the year as a whole, the airport has the silver medal, falling only behind the 65.80 inches that fell in 1948. With another rainstorm likely on Friday, 2018 is going to be the all-time highest in recorded history, dating back to 1943.
Looking at other observing sites throughout southeastern New Jersey, Millville Executive Airport is in eleventh place, at 50.66 inches of precipitation. Recorded here go back to 1947.
On Nov. 15, snow crippled traffic in the northern half of the state, as well as the Philadel…
Swinging over to 'Exit Zero', Cape May has seen 52.17 inches of precipitation. That is good enough for the eighth place mark in the 114 year history of the site. However, consistent records do only go back to 1969.
When you talk about the best places to spend a day during the holidays, could you really go …
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.