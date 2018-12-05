Wednesday’s storm was only 60 miles measured from north to south — small compared to your typical nor’easter or clipper system. But it was 60 miles of a day’s worth of snow, creating a winter wonderland and canceling school activities.
The snow started as early as 6:30 a.m. along Absecon Island. By midday it had snaked into mainland Atlantic County and eventually Cumberland, Ocean and Cape May counties. The snow then pivoted and eventually pulled away during the afternoon, with the last flakes falling shortly after the p.m. commute, again on Absecon Island.
As of Wednesday evening, the highest snowfall total by a trained weather spotter, weather station or broadcast media in southeastern New Jersey was 5 inches in Marmora. Atlantic County, however, bore the brunt of the system, seeing 2 to 4 inches throughout.
The snow did not fall everywhere. South of Middle Township and the Wildwoods, barely a flake fell. The same goes for Cumberland County towns like Bridgeton and Stow Creek Township. In Ocean County, snow reached Stafford Township and Barnegat Light, but not much farther than that.
These two maps tell the story of the snow.— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) December 5, 2018
60 miles was all this system covered.
For about 30 miles, it was enough to bring a shovelable snow. #NJwx pic.twitter.com/MPcK2nptUU
The reason for the unique setup was an “inverted trough,” a weather pattern notorious for creating localized bands of heavy snow.
I've lived through two of these waves and it's been awesome. pic.twitter.com/jKs5ibE9iO— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) December 5, 2018
No snow is in the forecast for the remainder of the week. However, the wintry temperatures will remain. Highs on Thursday will be around 40 degrees. We then watch for a strong southern storm Sunday night into Monday. At this time, the storm is believed to stay to the south of the region.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.