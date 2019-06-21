WEST WILDWOOD — Mayor Christopher Fox's appeal of $24,900 in fines for alleged violations of state ethics laws will either be heard by the Department of Community Affairs' Local Finance Board or by the state Office of Administrative Law, according to a DCA spokesperson.
"The state's Local Finance Board will vote -- likely at its meeting on July 10 -- on whether it will hear the appeal itself or transfer the matter to the state Office of Administrative Law (OAL)," wrote spokesperson Lisa Ryan in response to an email request for information.
Ryan said the board usually sends such cases to the Office of Administrative Law.
Fox has refused to talk to The Press of Atlantic City.
Fox was notified of the ethics fines in an April 11 letter from Melanie R. Walter, chairwoman of the Local Finance Board, according to a copy of the letter provided by the state Department of Community Affairs.
It included 21 pages of descriptions of his actions the board said violated state ethics laws.
Some were related to actions he took as mayor that benefited police Chief Jacqueline Ferentz, with whom he lives.
Others were related to his failure to disclose all income he receives on state-required financial disclosure statements, and to his entering into shared-services agreements between West Wildwood while he was also business administrator in Wildwood.
The board said Fox violated state ethics laws when he voted in favor of designating himself director of public safety, with oversight of the Police Department, 10 days before the borough reinstated Ferentz as a police officer and about a month before she was named chief.
Fox also allegedly violated the law when he gave Ferentz back pay and pension credit for a time in which she did not serve in the Police Department; and voted in favor of a 33 percent increase in Ferentz’s salary from $67,000 to $101,000, from 2015 to 2017.
Fox, a retired Wildwood police officer, receives a police pension.
His daughter Nicole Fox has since since been hired as a police officer in West Wildwood, to the dismay of many residents.
Fox had a month from the time he received the letter to file an appeal.
He called the Board on May 13 to say he had just received the letter, said Ryan. So he had until June 13 to appeal.
Fox's lawyer Michelle J. Douglass sent a letter to the board June 4 officially appealing the violations.
Douglass is the same lawyer who represented Ferentz when she sued the borough over her treatment by a previous mayor.
Ferentz won a $1.7 million judgement that taxpayers are struggling to pay, forcing cutbacks in city workers’ hours and other cost-saving measures. The borough's insurance company refused to pay the award, saying the municipality -- by then under Fox's leadership -- failed to adequately defend itself in the suit.
In late May, Wildwood City Commissioners voted 2 to 1 to terminate Fox from his position as Business Administrator, saying negative publicity about his ethics violations was harming Wildwood's reputation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.