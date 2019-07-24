It looked like tornadoes were about to touch down on July 23. However, the funnel clouds spotted in South Jersey and around the mid-Atlantic Tuesday were a phenomenon called "cold-core funnel clouds" and are typically non-threatening.
Wow! Weather NJ contributor Mike Thompson captured this video yesterday from Cedar Run Dock Road in southern Ocean County. Appears to be a funnel. pic.twitter.com/AByveCgta4— Weather NJ (@myWeatherNJ) July 24, 2019
Cold core funnel clouds are weak areas of rotation often found well aloft in showers or weak thunderstorms. On Tuesday, videos of the clouds were spotted in Eagleswood, Manahawkin, and in Delaware.
Brett Ermilio sent us this photo taken yesterday in Manahawkin, NJ (Rt 72). Quite a gnarly sky! pic.twitter.com/qGvJZVTBeZ— Weather NJ (@myWeatherNJ) July 23, 2019
"There have been several reports of cold air funnel clouds along the Delaware and New Jersey coasts this afternoon and evening (Tuesday). If any further funnel clouds develop, they are not expected to reach the ground or do damage," the National Weather Service in Mount Holly said in a Special Weather Statement.
Several reports of cold air funnels are being reported along the DE and NJ coasts this afternoon/evening. Did you see one? Send us a pic! #njwx #dewxhttps://t.co/EryLtjIwng— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 23, 2019
(photo: @DelmarvaWx ) pic.twitter.com/xz6HCIV82b
Cold core funnel clouds rarely become tornadoes, or touch down. When they do, they are almost always an EF-0 tornado, with winds 65-85 mph. According to the National Weather Service in Lexington, Kentucky, colder than usual temperatures between 10,000 to 18,000 feet in the atmosphere are needed for the event to occur, along with showers or storms. In addition, an area of spin in the atmosphere around 5,000 feet up is favorable, too.
Temperature anomalies at the 500 millibar level, around 18,000 feet were between 5 to 8 degrees below average in New Jersey on Tuesday evening. Vorticity, which is an area of spin, with present nearby at this time, too, leading to the creation of the spin ups.
Those with an eye to the sky will be hard pressed to see clouds, let alone cold core funnel clouds, in the near future. A dominate high pressure system will lead to plenty of sunshine from Wednesday, through the weekend.
