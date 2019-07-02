To Evan Sanchez, talking about Atlantic City's rich history and culture is an opportunity to remind people that this once-great city can be great again.
Sanchez, president of the Atlantic City Arts Foundation, sat down recently for an interview for an upcoming episode of "-30-" the Press' television news program produced with Stockton University.
"Atlantic City has the potential to be one of the world's great cities and I think the world's greatest small city and the opportunity to serve and work on that is incredibly exciting," Sanchez said during a recent interview with David Danzis, Press of Atlantic City staff writer. "To me there is so much to Atlantic City that I don't think people realize."
Sanchez is trying hard to change that perception. And while it's true there are others in a better position to help the city with their money, projects, or policies, you'll be hard pressed to find someone who believes more strongly that greatness lies ahead.
In the wide-ranging interview, Sanchez doesn't pull punches about the city he calls home and what needs to happen next. The segment will air later this summer on Stockton University's Channel (Channel 9 in Atlantic County) but you can watch the full interview online here:
When you do, it will become obvious Sanchez doesn't think in terms of degrees, but in absolutes. He doesn't worry "ifs," but works toward achieving the next step. And he doesn't see "challenges" in the city's high poverty and addiction rates, or it's vulnerability to rising sea levels. He sees opportunities to address those issues head on.
"I am excited and fired up to help (the city) realize that potential," he said. "We can experiment in a small place and work on big problems. There's nothing more I'd rather do."
