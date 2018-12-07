While the days continue to get shorter and shorter as we approach the December 21 winter solstice, Friday will be a beacon of light for those who are sick of the condensed days.
Friday will be the midway point of the earliest sunset of the year. In Mays Landing, that time is 4:35 p.m. This sunset time actually started on November 30. It will also continue until December 14, putting us at the halfway point Friday. Here are the sunset times for Friday in other South Jersey locations.
Cape May - 4:37 p.m.
Millville - 4:36 p.m.
Atlantic City - 4:34 p.m.
The sunset times are later the further west (because the sun moves from east to west) and south (because it is close to the equator, which sees more direct sun rays) one is.
If you are a sufferer of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) or do not like the quick moving days, there is that. However, on Thursday, South Jersey entered the darkest month of the year. Between December 6 and January 5, the time of daylight ranges roughly from only 9 hours and 23 minutes of daylight to 9 hours and 30 minutes of daylight.
