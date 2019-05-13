If it wasn’t for the 8 p.m.-plus sunset, you’d think it was the middle of March, not the middle of May. As a pair of low-pressure systems came out to play, it has been a chilly pair of days, but warmer temperatures will (slowly) be on the way.
High temperatures Sunday were in the mid-50s, though most of the day was spent south of 50. On Monday, temperatures didn’t fare any better. Hope you didn’t put away the sweaters. You needed the heating system on both during the day and night. Plus, of course, a soaking rain Sunday and showers all day Monday. Coastal flooding has (and will) been a nuisance issue. So why does it feel like Memorial Day is two months, and not two weeks, away? Well, let’s start at the surface. A stationary front has been sitting just to our south. That has blown in easterly winds. With water temperatures 55-60 degrees, our temperatures stay capped around there, at least on the shore. If there was sun, the mainland would warm up, but it’s been cloudy, so there went that. Aloft, we’ve had an upper-level low pressure sitting in the Great Lakes. These typically bring cold air in and this one has been especially chilly. Take the temperatures at 500 millibars, or 18,000 feet, on Monday morning. Readings were in the coldest 10 percent for the date. As that sat over us, it limited our temperature potential even further and the rain helped drag some of that down.
Most of this combination continues into Tuesday. Tuesday morning doesn’t look or feel much different than the past two mornings. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s, with an overcast, gray sky and a damp feel in the air. At least it’ll be dry, ending our 1- to 2-inch deluge of rain over Sunday and Monday.
The morning will be dry, so that’s good for outdoor work, albeit with a soggy ground. Then, showers will fire up between 2 and 8 p.m. as a piece of energy moves in. It will just be of the hit-or-miss variety, though, but you’ll still want the umbrella. Highs? Not even 60, now “only” feeling like early April, rather than mid-May. Progress for many, right?
Clouds will finally decrease Tuesday night. A northwest wind will keep it chilly, though. By Wednesday at sunrise, we’re talking jacket weather, between 40-45 degrees.
The upper-level low pressure will lose its grip Wednesday. We’ll see sunshine during the morning! Then, some clouds will build in during the afternoon. That sun will be enough to warm us into the mid- and upper 60s, closer to average. A strong northwest wind will blow.
A quick-hitting cold front will pass by at night. A few showers will develop between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., mainly north of the Atlantic City Expressway. By the morning commute on Thursday, though, all will be dry. Clouds will give way to sunshine as we make a full rebound to average temperatures.
Finally, do note that minor coastal flooding will be present for the Tuesday morning high tide. It will be similar to Monday morning. So, if you didn’t flood then, you’ll be OK this time, too.
