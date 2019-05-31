Resorts Beach Ball Drop

Five thousand beach balls are dropped to the Atlantic City Boardwalk in front of Resorts Casino Hotel at this annual Memorial Day Weekend kickoff event, Friday, May 24, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

EVENING WEATHER: This weekend will wind up being very similar to last weekend, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says. Joe has the summer grades for each day plus a look at how long we'll be dry.

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments