The region underwent three days in a row last week where hail, damaging winds and even a tornado had to be watched for. The area felt more like the Southern Plains than South Jersey.
"It was one of the more memorable stretches," Valerie Meola, Meteorologist for the National Weather Service (NWS) in Mount Holly said.
The Mount Holly office, whose territory covers the southern Poconos, southeast Pennsylvania, most of New Jersey, Delaware and far northeastern Maryland, have been plenty busy over the last couple of weeks.
With severe weather possible again Wednesday, their job of issuing severe weather warnings may continue.
For much of last week, high pressure was anchored in the Deep South. Storms flow clockwise around the periphery of the high-pressure center. That periphery was located right along the Mason-Dixon Line, as a nearly stationary front parked itself overhead for the three day period. That acted as a funnel to send along showers and storms. Unstable air flow in from the warm Gulf of Mexico, north into the Southern Plains, over into the mid-South and then into the area of the stationary front. This set off the marathon event of activity.
"People may go back in earth science to the 'ring of fire', which are the volcanoes and earthquakes that surround the Pacific Ocean, associated with plate tectonics. Here, we had storms form a 'ring of fire' around the outside of the high-pressure system," Dave Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist, said.
"We've had multiple days in a row of convection, but to have such strong multiple rounds of convection is rare," Meola said.
The Mount Holly office has released 66 severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings in between May 28-30. Eighteen of those were in Cumberland (8), Atlantic (4), Cape May (4) and Southern Ocean (2) counties.
The storms produced five official damage reports in Cumberland County including a report of a waterspout near Fortescue Tuesday. Also last week, high winds lead to the 10 poles being snapped near Hopewell Township.
The Storm Prediction Center, responsible for issuing the outlooks, who specify which level of risk that region is in (in ascending order: marginal, slight, enhanced, moderate, high), put at least part of South Jersey in a slight risk Tuesday and Thursday and in an enhanced risk on Wednesday.
The last time there were at least three days in a row that the region was under a risk of severe weather was July 11-14, 2017.
Since the Center added marginal and enhanced in 2014, there's been no three-day streak with at least an enhanced risk included.
During last weeks string of storms, a tornado watch or severe thunderstorm watch was put into effect each day. Severe weather and tornado watches are put into effect by the center, not the local National Weather Service forecast office. The center highlights the areas where the ingredients for severe weather are. Then, when severe weather is imminent, a warning is put into place.
"If a watch is needed, they'll (the SPC) will coordinate with the local NWS office to talk about what counties and water areas they want in... Once the watch is out, it means you have all of the ingredients for something to happen, but nothing is imminent. The warnings are all issued at the local level," Meola said.
Since the start of the year, the eight tornado and severe thunderstorm watches are the fifth highest amounts since 1997.
"There's really no evidence of that so far. Part of that is because we don't have consistent enough long term records and due to the fact that tornadic events are rare in New Jersey," Robinson said.
