Meteorologist Joe Martucci heads up to Rutgers for our first in-person interview with Dave Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist.
We start off the episode with a recap of the 11,000 acre plus Woodland fire (1:11) and how prone to wildfires New Jersey actually is. The two then recap the temperatures, snow and rain of March (5:40) and finish off with a growing season outlook (14:10).
For more weather, check out www.pressofac.com/weather.
