The American Legion Post 184 of Wildwood is looking for donations as it heads to California in October.

Harry Weimar, commander of the post, said his group, along with the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 955, made two trips to Florida last year and is now making a trip to California, where many veterans’ homes have been destroyed by wildfires.

Weimar said the group will be leaving around Oct. 21 with some fireman from Wildwood Fire Company. He said he was asked by California chapters for possible assistance.

Weimar said they are asking for any kind of donations, be it monetary or other goods.

Funds can be sent to American Legion Post 184 at 4200 Atlantic Avenue in Wildwood.

