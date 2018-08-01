WILDWOOD — A blown transformer led to a power outage on the Wildwood boardwalk and over 2,000 customers affected, according to the Atlantic City Electric.
The fire department responded to the 200 block of Wildwood Avenue and discovered that a transformer on a utility pole had blown and power was lost, the fire department said.
Along with that block and its surrounding area, Morey's Pier and the northern blocks of the boardwalk had lost power, according to Deputy Chief Ernie Troiano.
Troiano said the fire department alerted Atlantic City Electric and the utility sent three vehicles to repair the transformer. No injuries or rescues were reported.
The repairs began around 10 p.m. and all customers had power restored by midnight, according to Atlantic City Electric.
The power is out from 26th Street for at least a couple of blocks pic.twitter.com/bXxAk1pPNr— John DeRosier (@ACPressDeRosier) August 1, 2018
Here’s a video of the outage at Morey’s Piers in Wildwood at 26th Street pic.twitter.com/CUwhSwenqV— John DeRosier (@ACPressDeRosier) August 1, 2018
The power is back on at Morey’s Piers and the Boardwalk. North Wildwood fire chief said there was a transformer issue on Oak Ave. No rescues had to be made for people go get off rides and there are no reported injuries. Power was out for about an hour in a large chunk of NWW pic.twitter.com/tqNls9NuqU— John DeRosier (@ACPressDeRosier) August 1, 2018
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.