The iconic Wildwoods sign on the Boardwalk

WILDWOOD — The Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce will host the 2019 Wildwood Municipal Election Candidate Forum on Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Wildwoods Convention Center.

There will be a meet and greet with candidates from 5:30 to 6 p.m., and the forum will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m., moderated by the League of Women Voters of Cape May County.

The nine candidates running for office have agreed to participate, according to the Chamber. Sponsor Coastal Broadcasting will stream the event live at 987thecoast.com.

The candidates are incumbents Pete Byron and Ernie Troiano Jr., and challengers Tim Blute, Gary DeMarzo, Robert Dilks, Krista Fitzsimons, Jeanne Kilian, Michele Lopez and Steve Mikulski.

Members of the public may submit questions for the forum to the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce at info@gwcoc.org. Questions must be submitted no later than Oct. 16.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

