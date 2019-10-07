WILDWOOD — The Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce will host the 2019 Wildwood Municipal Election Candidate Forum on Thursday, October 24, at the Wildwoods Convention Center.
There will be a meet and greet with candidates from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the forum will be from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., moderated by the League of Women Voters of Cape May County.
The nine candidates running for office have agreed to participate, according to the COC. Sponsor Coastal Broadcasting, which will stream the event live on www.987thecoast.com/.
The candidates are incumbents Pete Byron and Ernie Troiano, Jr. and challengers Tim Blute, Gary DeMarzo, Robert Dilks, Krista Fitzsimons, Jeanne Kilian, Michele Lopez, and Steve Mikulski.
Members of the public may submit questions for the forum to the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce at info@gwcoc.org. Questions must be submitted no later than October 16, 2019.
