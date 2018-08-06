WILDWOOD – Commissioner Pete Byron is suing Mayor Ernie Troiano and Commissioner Anthony Leonetti claiming they conspired to strip away his oversight of several of the city’s departments, including the redevelopment, economic development and beach services.
In the civil complaint filed in Cape May County Superior Court, Byron has accused the other commissioners taking away departments he was responsible for in retaliation for his vote against the municipal budget. A hearing for the lawsuit is scheduled for September.
Troiano and Leonetti declined to comment on the lawsuit.
The budget, passed in late June, included a big tax hike and drained the city’s surplus funds from $2.5 million to just $700.
On June 27, Troiano and Leonetti voted to strip Byron of those departments, with Byron opposing the resolution. Wildwood is managed by a three-member commission. supporting itThe departments will now be supervised by Troiano, who voted in favor with Leonetti to take them away from Byron.
Byron, meanwhile, is still in charge of the city's finances. He said he was not given a reason when they voted to take his other departments away and maintains it was all for political reasons.
“They took the departments away because I strongly opposed the runaway spending in our city that led to this tax increase,” he said. “The beach services department was the harshest blow. Working with the business community, we have elevated numerous beach amenities and generated a lot of revenue. It’s disturbing to see that progress stalled.”
The latest source of revenue comes from beach parking, which started on Baker Avenue next to the convention center this year.
Byron said he expects to bring in at least $100,000 in revenue this summer from beach parking.
He added that revenue could help with replenishing the depleted surplus.
Byron’s fight with the budget goes back to May, when the city introduced its 2018 municipal budget with a 10-cent increase per $100 of assessed value.
The average home in Wildwood is assessed at $204,355. People with a home assessed at the average value will pay $202 more this year to support the municipal budget.
The increase would have been near 23 cents per $100 of assessed value, but Troiano and Leonetti jointly decided to used the city's $2.5 million surplus to limit the tax hike.
“It’s something we’re concerned about,” Troiano said of the tax increase and the surplus. “But we have made tremendous improvements around town and have cracked down on crime… That comes with a price tag.”
Byron, Leonetti, and Troiano were first elected together in a non-partisan election in 2011 and vowed to crack down on crime and drugs that had plagued sections of the town, specifically along Pacific Avenue.
Since then, the city has spent money across the board on improvements, especially for public safety, Leonetti said.
In the last several years, the city has replaced many of the police cars, upgraded equipment, and changed shifts.
The result has been about a 40 percent decrease in overall crime around the city over the past several years.
“We’re getting there; Pacific Avenue is in much better shape than it was years ago,” Leonetti said. “But this has cost money, and it all hit us now with a large tax increase… We should have incrementally increased taxes along the way instead of having this one big wave, but we can’t change that now.”
Troiano and Leonetti said they don’t expect to see a tax hike like this in upcoming years. Part of the key will be adding ratables to the town in the form of new development, they said.
“This is a process… We had to crack down on the crime first,” Troiano said. “There’s a price tag on that, but we’re starting to come out on the other side.”
