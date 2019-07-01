Four beaches have been closed by the New Jersey Department of Health following an issue at the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority that caused high levels of bacteria in the water.
Beaches at Jefferson, Miami and Hollywood avenues in Wildwood Crest and Hollywood Avenue beach in Diamond Beach, Lower Township, were closed for precautionary measures.
Officials from the MUA discovered on Monday the last of three phases in its wastewater treatment system at the Seven-Mile MUA Station failed to trigger around 3:30 p.m. Sunday until around 7:30 a.m. Monday, a press release from the borough said.
The treated water is funneled through an outfall line that extends one mile into the ocean at Jefferson Avenue.
Ocean water quality testing occurs on Mondays, according to Cape May County Public Health Coordinator Kevin L. Thomas.
Monday's test found elevated levels of enterococci bacteria. The county Department of Health subsequently ordered the brief closure of the ocean for all areas within a one-mile radius. An additional eight sites were tested with no bacteria reaching the shore, Thomas said.
The waters will be retested and the beaches status will be updated by 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.