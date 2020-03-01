WILDWOOD — The City of Wildwood Fire Department released its annual report for 2019 Friday showing the department responded to fewer calls and brought in less revenue in 2019 than in 2018.
The city's emergency responders were dispatched to 3828 calls for services in 2019, including 2224 emergency medical incidents and 1604 fire calls, according to the report. In 2018, the department was sent to 2424 emergency medical incidents and 1707 fire calls.
That drop in ambulance dispatches contributed to a more than $26,000 drop in revenue from the year prior, according to the report. The department still collected $813,124.01 in 2019 for its services, offsetting municipal appropriations. The city paid the department $2,034,220 in 2019 for salaries and other expenses and $2,012,550 in 2018.
Leadership of the department switched hands on New Year's Day, when then-Chief Dan Spiegel retired after 28 years with the department. Deputy Chief Ernie Troiano III is serving as acting chief until the commissioner overseeing public safety, Steven Mikulski, appoints a permanent successor.
"It is our department's commitment to provide the highest level of professional services to the public by protecting lives, property and the environment," Troiano III said in the report. "It is important for our stakeholders, both internally and externally, to understand this. The purpose of this report is to provide that insight and the accomplishments of the fire department during the past year and to highlight the many services and activities that support our community."
There could be more change coming to the department. In January, it was announced that the city, with North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest, would be applying for a Challenge Grant through the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs' Local Efficiency Achievement Program to commission a study on the feasibility of enacting a shared services agreement between the towns.
There was a slight increase in the number of violations noted by the city's Fire Inspection Bureau, according to the report. The city tallied 336 life hazard violations and 1150 non-life hazard violations in 2018, compared to 389 life hazard violations and 1253 non-life hazard violations in 2019.
Among the goals listed in the report released Friday, Troiano III said the department would be exploring the possibility of starting a Marine Unit, and would be purchasing an ATV EMS unit for use during beach concerts. It will also be installing "Bleeding Control Kits" in municipal buildings. In 2019, as part of the department's "Stop the Bleed" campaign, 86 residents were trained in responding to a bleeding incident and kits were installed in some city buildings. A new countywide rescue apparatus, ordered last year by the department — which oversees the county's Regional Urban Search Team, or R.U.S.T. — is expected to arrive this spring, according to the report.
A section of the report details the September deck collapse during the New Jersey Firemen's Convention that saw departments from across the county and the R.U.S.T. team mobilized in response. About 21 people were injured in total. Twelve of those hurt were members of the Branchville Fire Department or family members.
"We would not be able to continue to provide the services we do without the commitment and support of our governing body and our community," Troiano III said.
