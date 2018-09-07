WILDWOOD — Wildwood Fire Company No. 1 will use a newly awarded $63,900 grant to buy personal protective gear and equipment for firefighters, department officials announced Friday.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development awarded the money to the fire company through its Economic Impact Initiative program, which has funding to support community facilities that provide essential community services, are needed for community development and serve a primarily rural area.
“This money will allow us to ensure that our firefighters have the equipment and gear they need to keep themselves safe while they work to protect people and property throughout the city,” Chief Daniel Speigel said in a statement.
The fire company’s application was submitted with help from Triad Associates of Vineland. The award amount will be supplemented by a local match of $52,300, said fire officials.
The fire company plans to buy turn-out gear, like coats and pants, self-contained breathing apparatus cylinders for firefighters and a compressor for filling the breathing units.
“Wildwood has long been committed to ensuring the safety of our firefighters and the public we serve,” Speigel said. “This (Economic Impact Initiative) award from (U.S. Department of Agriculture) is a continuation of that commitment.”
