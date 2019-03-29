WILDWOOD — Firefighters quickly jumped to action using CPR to revive an elderly man inside a convenience store, officials said.
On Thursday, Wildwood City Fire Department firefighters Gerry Vessels and Sean Stanton had completed a fire safety inspection inside the Rio Grand Avenue Wawa when they overheard a customer and the store cashier say a man had passed out in the bathrooom and asked them to call 911.
The firefighters went into the bathroom and found the man in a locked stall. Fire Chief Daniel Speigel said Vessels climbed over the stall wall to unlock the door and aid the 80-year-old man. The firefighters determined the man was in cardiac arrest and began CPR. Two other firefighters, Rich Harron and Brendan Phillips arrived and used an automated external defibrillator. According to Speigel, two shocks were used before the man's pulse returned and he began to breathe on his own.
"Without these firefighters being at this location performing their duties at this exact time along with their quick actions gaining access to the patient behind the locked stall door the outcome could have been grave," Speigel said in a statement.
The man was conscious and was transported by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's Mainland Campus for further treatment.
