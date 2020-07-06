Wildwood High School

 CLAIRE LOWE Staff Writer

WILDWOOD — The first in-person graduation for the class of 2020 has been postponed to Thursday due to threats of severe weather, school officials from Wildwood said.

The district was set to be the first in the region to host an in-person graduation as statewide social distancing restrictions were eased last week to allow 500 people to gather in one place.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced in May that the graduations, which had been in limbo since schools closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, could begin on July 6.

Wildwood was among the first districts to announce its plans on social media.

The district hosted its middle school graduation Monday morning at Maxwell Field.

A severe weather warning for the region caused uncertainty and the district decided to postpone the high school ceremony set for 6 p.m., according to Superintendent J. Kenyon Kummings.

The new time and date for graduation will be 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Many other schools in the area also plan to host graduations between Tuesday and Friday, with Middle Township High School planned for 4 p.m. Tuesday and the majority scheduled between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

Press of Atlantic City meteorologist Joe Martucci said the chance more severe weather continues throughout the week.

“Hit or miss afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be present Tuesday and Wednesday, with both mornings dry,” Martucci said.

He said that Thursday will be the driest, but cloudy and muggy with highs in the 80s.

Graduation Central: Celebrate South Jersey's Class of 2020

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

