WILDWOOD - Hundreds of people came out to the second annual mud run on the beach Sunday.
A mud run, a popular event around the country, resembles a military boot camp with obstacles, climbing, and running. The event was held on the beach next to the convention center.
This mud run, officially called 'Your First Mud Run,' was also family friendly. Children as young as age six participated and climbed over or through smaller obstacles, some of which included water.
Brad Vaccaro, a Fair Lawn, Bergen County native who organized the event, said there was about $50,000 worth of obstacles set up for the mud run.
"Our event had eight to 10 obstacles, and you loop it twice," Vaccaro said. "We host events up and down the East Coast, and Wildwood is definitely one of the coolest. They dig the pits for us... they're overall very accommodating."
Celso Salgado, of Monroe Township, Middlesex County, traveled to Wildwood Sunday morning with his wife, Teresa, and three children, Sara, 16, Maya, 13, and Jesse, 9, to participate in the event.
"I think I'm a little bit old for this, but I did my best," Salgado joked. "We came down here with two other families to have fun and spend the day... I think the kids enjoyed it, and I'm glad we came down."
Marlaina Vicente, 12, of Philadelphia, participated in the mud run with her father. She said she enjoyed the experience and would do it again.
"It was pretty tough... I'm not used to the running, but I had fun."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.