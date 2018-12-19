WILDWOOD - A 21-year-old city man was arrested Wednesday for being a person wanted out of Puerto Rico for homicide, city police said.
John Roman-Alvarado was arrested and transported to city police headquarters where he was processed, photographed and charged with being a fugitive from justice on a warrant complaint, police said.
Roman-Alvarado was lodged in Cape May County Jail before his extradition to Puerto Rico, police said.
At about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, members of the city police department's uniform patrol division conducted a motor vehicle stop on a 1999 black Dodge Ram pickup truck for a traffic violation, police said.
During the ensuing investigation, the driver of the vehicle was identified as Joey Sierra, 23, who also lives here, police said.
The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Roman-Alvarado, police said.
As the investigation continued, Roman-Alvarado was found to be a wanted person out of Puerto Rico for homicide, utilizing an unknown style of firearm, police said.
The homicide warrant was issued by the Caguas First Instance Court of Puerto Rico, police said.
Sierra was unable to provide officers with a valid drivers license, police said. Sierra was issued three motor vehicle summonses, one summons for driving without a license, failure to exhibit documents and maintenance of lamps.
